Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Digital Cinema Screen Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Digital Cinema Screen market to grow at a CAGR of 11.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost reduction and benefits for film producers. The Global Digital Cinema Screen market has also been witnessing the electronic distribution of movies. However, the high initial cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Digital Cinema Screen Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, the APAC region, Europe and the ROW; it also covers the Global Digital Cinema Screen market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Barco N.V., Doremi Labs Inc., NEC Corp., and Sony Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Christie Digital Systems Inc., GDC Technology Ltd., and Qube Cinema Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Barco N.V., Doremi Labs Inc., NEC Corp., Sony Corp., Christie Digital Systems Inc., GDC Technology Ltd., and Qube Cinema Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144649/global-digital-cinema-screen-market-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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