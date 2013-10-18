Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Digital Content Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Digital Content market to grow at a CAGR of 11.71 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing numbers of smartphones and tablets. The Global Digital Content market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. However, the growing privacy concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Digital Content Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Digital Content market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg L.P., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dish Network Corp., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Ooyala Inc., Reed Elsevier Plc., Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Universal Music Group., and Yahoo! Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AOL Inc., Blinkbox, DirecTV Inc., Doovle Ltd., Facebook Inc., Hulu.com, SME Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., UMG Inc., UTStarcom, and Wolters Kluwer N.V.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144394/global-digital-content-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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