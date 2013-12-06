Global Digital Economy - E-Health, E-Government and E-Education Essential to the Future Report by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Unlike previous ‘revolutions’ that changed the world, this ‘digital revolution’ is unfolding within a short timeframe of 20-30 years. Compare this to the industrial revolution which developed over a few hundred years and the agricultural revolution that took a few thousand years - and it becomes easy to see how quickly we must adapt and accept this fast changing landscape.



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The increased competition from the highly productive developing economies has created an interesting environment for the developed markets of old. These once stable economies are now forced to become even more productive in order to maintain their current economic and social lifestyle. In order to achieve this - there is no better way than by utilising the smart digital technologies on offer. In tandem with this approach - we must also build infrastructure that has the suitable capacity, reliability, and security to allow countries to create digital productivity and lifestyle improvements.



As we look towards 2014 there is no shying away from the fact that healthcare regimes all over the world are in crisis and fighting diverse challenges including rising healthcare costs, aging populations, disease and growing demand for “accountable” care. Healthcare is earmarked as a key sector that will profit from the gains we can make in utilising smart technology and digital advancements. Healthcare is one of the most inefficient sectors in the world and at the same time this is the largest industry on the planet. It is also a key reason many governments are experiencing budget problems, due to ever-increasing costs generated by this sector.



In response to these challenges; healthcare stakeholders are seeking innovative technologies that promise efficient and effective care delivery. New technology developments relating to cloud computing, Big Data analytics and Machine-to- Machine (M2M) are particularly important to this sector. It is time for an e-health revolution - and BuddeComm estimates that healthcare services could make up as much as 25% of all services available over the next generation broadband networks infrastructure.



Students, citizens and employees all around the world have been taking advantage of the advancements in e-education and e-learning for many years now. It must be acknowledged that this sector is shaping up as one of the leaders in the rapidly evolving digital society. Many universities are at the forefront of these developments as many of them depend to a large extent upon students that are linked remotely. Collaboration is another key feature, with universities now operating well-established networks with colleagues around the world. In addition, e-learning in a broader sense is forging ahead with major Internet Media companies taking a key interest. Massive Online Open Courses (MooCs) are a key area for future developments and it will also be worth observing how the new Google Helpouts fares during 2014.



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For over a decade now the internet and related Web 2.0 applications have been widely used by both residential consumers and businesses to improve everyday communications, processes and information flow both with and within government organizations. Many e-government services on offer around the world already provide citizens with relatively sophisticated services and the establishment of a fibre-based broadband network may see governments improve and broaden the range of web services even further. In 2014 the use of Big Data will be a key focus for the sector, along with M2M and mobile technology developments.



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