Global Digital Map Market 2012-2016 : Industry Size, Share and Trends Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Global Digital Map market to grow at a CAGR of 13.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of digital maps in the Automobile industry. The Global Digital Map market has also been witnessing an increasing development of 3D maps. However, the requirement of large resources for surveying and developing digital map database could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-digital-map-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Digital Map market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Digital Map market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Autonavi Holdings Ltd., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Navteq Corp., and TomTom NV.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., Autonavi Holdings Ltd., Baidu.com, Bhuvan, Bing Maps, Geoportail, Google maps, mapmyindia.com, MSRmaps.com, NavInfo Co. Ltd., Navteq Corp., NearMap Pty. Ltd., Openstreetmap.com, Roadtrippers LLC., Telemap Ltd., and Zenrin Co.Ltd.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=168681&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



Follow Us:



http://www.linkedin.com/company/researchmoz

https://twitter.com/researchmoz

https://www.facebook.com/pages/ResearchMoz/267379433319976