Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Digital Marketing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Digital Marketing

Digital marketing uses various tools for digital marketing functions such as sales CRM, marketing automation, e-commerce, e-mail, WCM, web analytics, and social CRM. All these software tools collectively help an organization to develop and implement effective marketing strategies. These tools are developed to serve specific functions in the Global Digital Marketing market as explained below:

Sales CRM manages customer interaction and aligns an organization's sales process such as order tracking, sales performance, and distribution.

Marketing automation enhances the capabilities of the marketing department of any organization to design strategies, automate processes, and improve customer communications, and also operates either as standalone software or as a major component of CRM software.

E-commerce software offers advanced capabilities for searching, order management, cart management, and content management, as well as marketing and reporting capabilities.

E-mail marketing software enables organizations to reach out to customers directly through emails and helps to automate the marketing process by offering more sales leads.

WCM is a software tool used to create, manage, store, and deploy content on the internet. The content may be in the form of text, audio, graphics, videos, and photos.

Web analytics refers to the collection, measurement, and analysis of web-based data that helps end-users understand and optimize the use of a website.

Social CRM software helps organizations to engage in conversations and relationships with potential and existing customers through the internet, digital channels, and social media networks.

Analysts forecast the Global Digital Marketing market will grow at a CAGR of 15.22 percent over the period 201



Covered in this Report

The Global Digital Marketing market includes the following major segments: Sales CRM, Marketing Automation, E-commerce, E-mail Marketing, Social CRM, WCM, and Web Analytics.

Global Digital Marketing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Marketing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP AG

Other Prominent Vendors



Adobe Systems Inc.

Aplicor LLC

Attensity Corp.

Clicky

ComScore Networks Inc.

Demandware Inc.

Ebay GSI Commerce

Fireclick

Hybirs

Intershop

Lithium Technologies Inc.

LongJump CRM

Microsoft Corp.

Netsuite Inc.

OpenText Corp.

Percussion Software Inc.

Sitecore Inc.

StrongMail Systems Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Yahoo Analytics

ZohoCRM Inc.



Key Market Driver

Increased Focus on Digital Media.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Lack of Skilled Personnel.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Emergence of SaaS-based Solutions.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP AG, Adobe Systems Inc., Aplicor LLC , Attensity Corp., Clicky , ComScore Networks Inc., Demandware Inc., Ebay GSI Commerce, Fireclick , Hybirs , Intershop , Lithium Technologies Inc., LongJump CRM, Microsoft Corp., Netsuite Inc.,OpenText Corp., Percussion Software Inc., Sitecore Inc. , StrongMail Systems Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Yahoo Analytics, ZohoCRM Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155799/global-digital-marketing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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