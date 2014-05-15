Global Digital Marketing Market (CRM) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Digital Marketing Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Digital marketing uses various tools for digital marketing functions such as sales CRM, marketing automation, e-commerce, e-mail, WCM, web analytics, and social CRM. All these software tools collectively help an organization to develop and implement effective marketing strategies. These tools are developed to serve specific functions in the Global Digital Marketing market as explained below:



Sales CRM manages customer interaction and aligns an organization’s sales process such as order tracking, sales performance, and distribution.



Marketing automation enhances the capabilities of the marketing department of any organization to design strategies, automate processes, and improve customer communications, and also operates either as standalone software or as a major component of CRM software.



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E-commerce software offers advanced capabilities for searching, order management, cart management, and content management, as well as marketing and reporting capabilities.



E-mail marketing software enables organizations to reach out to customers directly through emails and helps to automate the marketing process by offering more sales leads.



WCM is a software tool used to create, manage, store, and deploy content on the internet. The content may be in the form of text, audio, graphics, videos, and photos.



Web analytics refers to the collection, measurement, and analysis of web-based data that helps end-users understand and optimize the use of a website.



Social CRM software helps organizations to engage in conversations and relationships with potential and existing customers through the internet, digital channels, and social media networks.



Analysts forecast the Global Digital Marketing market will grow at a CAGR of 15.22 percent over the period 2013-2018



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Covered in this Report

The Global Digital Marketing market includes the following major segments: Sales CRM, Marketing Automation, E-commerce, E-mail Marketing, Social CRM, WCM, and Web Analytics.



Global Digital Marketing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Marketing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- IBM Corp.

- Oracle Corp.

- Salesforce.com Inc.

- SAP AG



Other Prominent Vendors

- Adobe Systems Inc.

- Aplicor LLC

- Attensity Corp.

- Clicky

- ComScore Networks Inc.

- Demandware Inc.

- Ebay GSI Commerce

- Fireclick

- Hybirs

- Intershop

- Lithium Technologies Inc.

- LongJump CRM

- Microsoft Corp.

- Netsuite Inc.

- OpenText Corp.

- Percussion Software Inc.

- Sitecore Inc.

- StrongMail Systems Inc.

- SugarCRM Inc.

- Yahoo Analytics

- ZohoCRM Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Increased Focus on Digital Media.



Key Market Challenge

- Lack of Skilled Personnel.



Key Market Trend

- Emergence of SaaS-based Solutions.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?