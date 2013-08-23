Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Digital Marketing Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Digital Marketing Software marketto grow at a CAGR of 14.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on using digital media. The Global Digital Marketing Software has also been witnessing the emergence of software-as-a-service based solutions. However, the lack of skilled personnel could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Digital Marketing Software market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Marketing Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adobe Systems Inc., Adobe Omniture Inc., Attensity Corp., Constant Contact Inc., Clicky, ComScore Networks Inc., Digital Forest, EMC Corp., Ektron Inc., Exact Target Inc., Fireclick, Hybris Software, iContact Corp., Jive Software, Lithium Technologies, Salesforce.com Inc., Sitecore Inc., Percussion Software Inc., and Web trends Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG., Adobe Systems Inc., Adobe Omniture Inc., Attensity Corp., Constant Contact Inc., Clicky, ComScore Networks Inc., Digital Forest, EMC Corp., Ektron Inc., Exact Target Inc., Fireclick, Hybris Software, iContact Corp., Jive Software, Lithium Technologies, Salesforce.com Inc., Sitecore Inc., Percussion Software Inc., and Web trends Corp.



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