Digital Marketing Software Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global digital marketing software market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of internet services and smartphones, growing digitalization of industries, and the high adoption of the latest digital marketing trends like content marketing, social media marketing, and data-driven promotion for producing sales and customer retention. As per the World Bank, about 51% of the world population uses the internet. Moreover, digital marketing provides several benefits over traditional marketing. These advantages include cost-efficient marketing, global reach, personalized marketing, easy performance track, enhanced conversion rate, target ideal customers, and engage customers at every stage of buying.



The emerging trend of personalized advertising for improved customer relationships, rising big data and data analytics solutions, and the proliferation of AI and machine learning to build data models automatically will further propel the growth of the digital marketing software market size. As per the Think with Google marketing insights, 33% of consumers look to brand websites, 48% start their queries on search engines and 26% search within mobile applications for product research. This is projected to bring growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the increased cost of software development and limited skilled labor in handling marketing software will hinder the market growth. Furthermore, security and privacy concerns pertaining to confidential data are expected to hamper the market's growth.



Digital Marketing Software Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

- Synup Corporation

- SAP SE

- com Inc.

- International Business Machines Corp.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- SAS Institute Inc.

- Alphabet Inc.

- HubSpot Inc.



Deployment Segment Drivers



Based on the deployment, the cloud segment is projected to increase at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong adoption of the cloud computing environment among business companies. Additionally, cloud-based digital marketing software provides the decreased cost of administration, infrastructure, and implementation, aid in bringing easy and efficient marketing campaigns via social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and other websites, thus fuelling the market growth.



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, the e-mail marketing is projected to dominate the market due to many email service users worldwide. Moreover, email marketing is extremely cost-effective than other forms of marketing, permission-based and personalized form of marketing, easy to operate and measure will further bolster the market growth.



Digital Marketing Software Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Deployment:



- On-Premise

- Cloud



Segmentation by Type:



- Search Engine Software

- Content Marketing Software

- Social Media Marketing

- E-mail Marketing

- Mobile Marketing

- Marketing Automation Software

- Others



Segmentation by End-Use Industry:



- IT and Telecom

- Media and Entertainment

- BFSI

- Retail

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



