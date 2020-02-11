Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2020 : Bussiness Trends,with Key Players & Growth Prospects Till 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- The report on the global Digital Photo Frame market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Digital Photo Frame market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.



Digital Photo Frame market Insight:

The US Digital Photo Frame market is projected to reach more than 7.07 million USD by 2021.



The technology here is continuing developing. However, the market is facing a decline in recent years, with a decline of 32.87% in 2015. What is more, the development of tablet PC is considered as one of reasons why digital photo frame market got a decline.



At present, there are 10 companies make up more than 96.93% production market share of the US Digital Photo Frame market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are GiiNii and NIX, making more than 47.24% market share of the total market in US.



The US Digital Photo Frame market has been decline fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. And most of the manufactures choose Chinese made-to-order suppliers as partners, due to their quantity products and advance technology, which has occupied a big market share of the United States market.



The Digital Photo Frame market was valued at US$ 30 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of -20.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Photo Frame.



As part of geographic analysis of the global Digital Photo Frame market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.



Market Segments Covered:



The major vendors covered:



GiiNii



NIX



Aluratek



Micca



Sungale



Digital Foci



Philips



ViewSonic



Pix-Star



Sylvania



HP



TENKER



Segment by Type, the Digital Photo Frame market is segmented into



Simple function digital photo frames



Simple "multimedia" digital photo frames



Improved "multimedia" digital photo frames



Segment by Application, the Digital Photo Frame market is segmented into



Household



Commercial



Regions Covered in the Global Digital Photo Frame Market:



- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

- South America (Brazil etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)



Highlights of the Report

- Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025

- Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

- Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Digital Photo Frame market

- Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Digital Photo Frame market

- Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

- Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects



The scope of the Report:



The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Digital Photo Frame market with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Digital Photo Frame market.



