Global Digital Radiography Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Digital Radiography market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing implementation of the picture archiving and communication system. The Global Digital Radiography market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of a product bundling strategy by vendors. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Digital Radiography Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Radiography market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, and Shimadzu Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Carestream Health Inc., Canon USA Inc., Hologic Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Imaging Dynamics Co. Ltd., Imix Adr Finland OY, Infimed Inc., Suni Medical Imaging Inc., Swissray International Inc., and Trixell SAS.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147924

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147925