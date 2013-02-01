Global Digital Recording Music Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Digital Recording Music market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in initiatives to curb piracy. The Global Digital Recording Music market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. However, the decrease in consumer spending could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-digital-recording-music-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Digital Recording Music Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Recorded Music market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMI Group Ltd., SME Inc., UMG Inc., and WMG Corp.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158764



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Latest Reports:



Global Aerospace Composites Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158765

Global Plant Asset Management Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158770