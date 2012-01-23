Global Digital Signage Market (2011 - 2016) - New Market Research Report

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- Global Digital Signage Market (2011 - 2016)



Digital Signage, since 1994, has seen different phases; right from its evolution and becomes one of the most powerful sources for the display of media information. The segments of a once whole pie are being broken into clearly identifiable pieces each with their own place within the Digital Signage ecosystem.



This report covers the market on the basis of components, applications, display technology and geography.



On the basis of components: the media players, displays, content management servers, distribution infrastructure and software.



On the basis of applications: various sectors such as indoor venues that includes entertainment centers, hospitality centers, health care centers, auditoriums, indoor arenas, and various other sectors such as retail, transportation, government, and corporate.



On the basis of display technology: the types of the displays such as LCD, LED, plasma, projectors, and 3D screens.



On the basis of geography: North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.



The report "Global Digital Signage Market and its Applications (2011-2016)", as the name suggests, illustrates the global scenario in face of the digital signage system over the next five years with insights into technical advancement in the advertisement, innovations in the signage market, increase in demand because of increase in awareness, and decrease in the prices of the displays.



The market sees digital signage as more beneficial in comparison with static signage; as the content that updates frequently can be digitally updated, saving the cost of printing. Digital signage also has the ability to be interactive with imbedded touch screens, movement detection, and image capture devices.



Digital signage is used for many different purposes and there is no definitive list. However, given below are certain most common applications of digital signage:



Public information - news, weather, and local (location specific) information such as fire exits and traveler information

Internal information - corporate messages, health & safety, news, etc.

Menu information - pricing, photos, ingredients, and the other food information including nutritional facts

Advertising - either related to the location the signage is in or just using the audience reach of the screens for general advertising

Brand building - in-store digital signage to promote the brand and build a brand identity

Influencing customer behavior - directing customers to different areas, increasing the dwell time on the store premises

Enhancing customer experience - applications include the reduction of perceived wait time in restaurant waiting areas, bank queues, etc., as well as recipe demonstrations in food stores

Enhancing the environment - with interactive screens (in the floor for example) or with dynamic wayfinding



