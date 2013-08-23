Global Digital Signage Market Poise $13.2 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- MarketsandMarkets: Global Digital Signage Market worth $13.2 Billion by 2016



According to a new market research report, “Global Digital Signage, Dynamic Signage, Electronic Signage, Narrowcasting Market by Components (Hardware & Software)/Applications (Indoor, Retail, Transportation, Institutions)/ Displays (LED, Plasma, LCD, Projectors & LED Walls) & Geography (2011 - 2016)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2016 at an estimated CAGR of 27.29% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse through 65 and more tables, the profiles of leading players and the in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Signage, Dynamic Signage, Electronic Signage, Narrowcasting Market by Components (Hardware & Software)/Applications (Indoor, Retail, Transportation, Institutions)/ Displays (LED, Plasma, LCD, Projectors & LED Walls) & Geography (2011 - 2016)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-signage-market-513.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization in this report.



This research is conducted noting the paradigm shift in demand for digital signage products and its applications for many sectors such as retail, education, government, corporates, sports, and transport in North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.



Digital Signage market is diversified into large number of segments. Even the largest market share of digital signage is in North America and Europe; but it has a large scope in the APAC region; of which China and India will be taking the lead in the near future. The emerging markets such as African and Arab countries will also seek the positive growth.



Including hardware, software is also one of the major growing markets of digital signage. Fall in the prices of the displays and increasing applications of the DOOH (Digital out Of Home) have increased the scope of the overall GPS market. Increase in demand for more integrated features in the digital signage system by the customers has also increased the scope of digital signage software market.



This report elaborates the market dynamics for digital signage market in face of areas like enhanced user experience, emergence of new markets in educational and government, increase in demand due to the falling prices of LCD devices, power problems, damage of digital signage displays, and scaling of the network.



Central to “technological advancement in the advertising”; insights into the digital signage and its applications targeted for:



- Display manufacturers

- Retailers and distributors of Digital signage components

- Corporates

- Government

- Content and software developers of Digital Signage



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