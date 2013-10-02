Global Digital Signal Processors Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Large scale adoption of digital signal processing in consumer electronics has lead to increased utilization of DSP chips that have penetrated into a number of applications that use advanced digital signal processing. Electronic design automation (EDA) vendors, foundries, fabless and fab manufacturers, intellectual property (IP) vendors, assembly & testing and packaging vendors are some of the key industry players in this market. IP market can be classified into standard non-customizable, customizable, application specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and programmable (FPGA & PLD) DSP core IP. Design architecture market can be segmented as product design, IC design and DSP System-On-Chips (SOC) design. Product segment markets can be enlisted as general purpose, application specific and programmable DSP ICs. IC design segment markets are standard non-embedded, embedded, single-core, and multi-core DSP processors markets.



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Applications sectors can be enlisted as computers and computer peripherals, wireless communication, surveillance, VoIP, consumer electronics sector, automotive sector, industrial sector, medical sector, radar communication applications and nanotechnology. The increased use of DSP in the high demand consumer electronic equipments such as set-top-boxes, digital cameras and printers are driving the growth of this market. The application of DSP in automobile industry has increased. Automobile equipment manufacturers are using DSP for manufacturing vehicle parts. Moreover, several location-based service providers use advanced digital signal processors to manufacture vehicle surveillance equipments. North America and Asia Pacific are the largest manufacturer and consumer of in digital signal processing market. The leading nations in DSP market are U.S., China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Asia Pacific is now the leading destination for electronics manufacturers due to availability of skilled workforce and low production cost.



Some of the market players in this industry are Analog Devices Inc., Altera Corp., Broadcom Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Ceva Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., LSI Corp., MIPS Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Texas Instruments Inc. and Xilinx Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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