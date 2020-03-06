Global Digital Textile Printing Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2020 & Key Players : Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global Digital Textile Printing market is valued at 619.41 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1106.37 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.30% during 2017-2022.



Digital Textile Printing Ink is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.



Digital Textile Printing can be divided into four categories: Reactive Dye Inks type, Acidic Ink type, Paint Ink type and Dispersion & Sublimation Ink type. Dispersion & Sublimation Ink type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 50.28% in 2017, followed by Reactive Dye Inks type, account for 28.48% and Acidic Ink type account for 17.52%.



Major Market Competitors: Global Digital Textile Printing Market

Some of the major players in the digital textile printing market are Durst, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Inc, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD., JV Digital Printing, Seiko Epson Corporation, Dover Corporation, Digitex India Inc., DICKSON COATINGS, Electronics for Imaging Inc., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., d.gen Inc., China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., Kornit Digital, Ricoh Company Ltd., AM Printex Solutions, Mehler Texnologies, Roland Corporation, Fisher Textiles, Inc, Glen Raven, Inc., and Dazian LLC., among others.



The consumption market share of global Digital Textile Printing in Clothing Industry use, Textile Industry use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 60.23%, 30.91% and 8.86% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Digital Textile Printing in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Digital Textile Printing market has the most promising sales prospects in Clothing Industry use.



The data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Digital Textile Printing revenue market, accounted for 38.25% of the total global market with a revenue of 236.94 million USD in 2017, followed by USA, 19.03% with a revenue of 220.32 million USD.



Dupont is the largest company in the global Digital Textile Printing market, accounted for 13.97% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Huntsman and JK Group, accounted for 11.86% and 10.60% of the revenue market share in 2017. DuPont and Huntsman stand for the industry's development.



On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink



By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Silk/ Wool Textile

Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile

Cotton Textile

Other



Market Definition: Global Digital Textile Printing Market

Digital printing alludes to a printing technique for the assortment of a digital based picture media. Digital textile printing is the method of adding colorful designs to numerous sorts of texture or fabrics by utilizing digital inkjet printing equipment. It is considered to be more costly than conventional or traditional textile dyeing. However, it is environment friendly and can be utilized to make custom materials. Digital textile printing gives the capacity to print detailed outlines in splendid colors. One of the main reasons driving the market is continuous advancement or innovation of new technologies. For instance, in 2017, Mimaki launched a 3D printing technology at FESPA which is first ever 3D printing solution and would also be utilized in soft signage print and textile market. In February 2018, Epson launched a new digital fabric printing microsite for fashion designers, which will provide informative digital fabric printing destination and solutions for varied application.



This research study involves the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as annual reports, press releases, journals, company websites, and paid databases) to identify and collect information useful for this study. The entire procedure includes the study of the financial reports of the top market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments and confirmed with key industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives.



