Global Digital Utility Market: Trends, Top Manufacturers, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Digital Utility Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global digital utility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.48% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1098



According to the IGR research analysts, the prime factor for the growth of the market is the increasing number of distributed and renewable power generation projects during the forecast period. Renewable, distributed generation, and smart grids demand new capabilities and triggering new business models and regulatory frameworks. The competition for customers is shifting to the online channel; the Internet of Things promises new product and management options. The fully digital system can meet these challenges. The opportunities are present all along the power-industry value chain, from generation to customer relationship management.



High Cost of the Hardware Accounts for A Large Share of the Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global digital utility market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by technology (hardware and integrated solutions), by the network (generation transmission, distribution, and retail) and by geography. Hardware is the largest segment of the market by technology. The high cost of the hardware accounts for a large share of the market.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1098



APAC Region is Estimated to Grow During the Forecast Period



The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.



The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. Rising investments in aging electrical infrastructure and increasing electricity demand are driving the digital utility market in North America. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The utilities in North America have been undergoing a digital transformation for the past several years.



Key Players in the Digital Utility Market



The key players featured in the report are Siemens AG, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, International Business Machine Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Capgemini SA, Microsoft Corporation, and Eaton Corporation PLC.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-digital-utility-market



About IGR

IGR is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the digital utility.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.