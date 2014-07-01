Global Digital Video Recorder Market USB, SD Memory Card, SSD 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Digital Video Recorder Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.A digital video recorder is a consumer electronics device that records video in a digital format to a disk drive, USB flash drive, SD memory card, SSD or other local or networked mass storage device. It is an advanced form of personal video recorder that uses a hard drive instead of video tapes. It is used to record, save, and play back television programs.
Analysts forecast the Global Digital Video Recorder market will grow at a CAGR of 10.76 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The Global Digital Video Recorder market can be segmented into four divisions: Cable, DTH, DTT, and IPTV. These are types of platforms which are used for digital video recording.
Global Digital Video Recorder Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Video Recorder market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
Key Vendors
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- ARRIS Group Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- DitecTV LLC
- TiVo Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Channel Master
- Comcast Corp.
- Echostar Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nuvyyo
- Time Warner Cable Inc.
Key Market Driver
- Declining Price.
Key Market Challenge
- Non-price Competition.
Key Market Trend
- Introduction of Cloud Based Digital Video Recorder.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?