Global Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2011-2015 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global Digital X-ray Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global Digital X-ray Systems market has also been witnessing the increasing use of digital X-ray systems for a continuous monitoring process. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Digital X-ray Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital X-ray Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., and Carestream Health Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Agfa Healthcare, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., Canon U.S.A. Inc., Radlink Inc., Hologic Inc., Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., Imix Adr Finland OY, Infimed Inc., Suni Medical Imaging Inc., Swissray International Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



