Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market to grow at a CAGR of 44.2 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high energy density of DMFC. The Global DMFC market has also been witnessing technological advancement. However, the high cost of materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global DMFC market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global DMFC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ballard Power System Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Nanomaterials Inc, Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells, LG Chem, Neah Power Systems Inc, Oorja Protonics Inc, Pacific Fuel Cell Corp., PolyFuel Inc, QuantumSphere Inc., and VIASPACE Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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