Top Players in Directional Drilling Market are Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Weatherford, Nabors Industries, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Leam Drilling Systems LLC, Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited, Gyrodata, China Oilfield Services Limited, Phoenix Technology Services, Scientific Drilling, AlMansoori Specialized Engineering, NewTech Services, Integra
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global directional drilling services market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)), By Service (Measurement While Drilling (MWD), Logging While Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS), Mud Motors, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
For more information, View Summary @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/directional-drilling-services-market-100867
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other directional drilling services market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Directional Drilling Services Market Research Report:
Schlumberger
Baker Hughes, a GE company
Weatherford
Nabors Industries
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
Leam Drilling Systems LLC
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
Gyrodata
China Oilfield Services Limited
Phoenix Technology Services
Scientific Drilling
AlMansoori Specialized Engineering
NewTech Services
Integra
"Ever-Increasing Demand for Oil and Gas to Fuel the Market"
The global directional drilling services market growth is premised on rapid economic development worldwide, which is expected to drive up the demand for hydrocarbons at an exponential rate. This trend will particularly be seen in the developing countries of Asia and Africa that are energy-starved. Countries like India are looking to cut down their oil import bills and are now aggressively exploring hydrocarbon reserves within their territorial and marine boundaries. Since directional drilling methods are highly accurate, they result in decreasing extraction costs, increase efficiency, and allow for greater profits. These factors can significantly boost the global directional drilling services market revenue till 2026. Moreover, increased shale gas production and tapping of unexplored oil reserves have been made possible through the adoption of directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques.
Regional Analysis for Directional Drilling Services Market:
North America (the USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Directional Drilling Services Market:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Key Directional Drilling Services Market Insights
Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Competitive Landscape
Global Directional Drilling Services Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
Company Profiles
Conclusion