The global directional drilling services market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)), By Service (Measurement While Drilling (MWD), Logging While Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS), Mud Motors, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026".



List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Directional Drilling Services Market Research Report:



Schlumberger

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Weatherford

Nabors Industries

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Leam Drilling Systems LLC

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata

China Oilfield Services Limited

Phoenix Technology Services

Scientific Drilling

AlMansoori Specialized Engineering

NewTech Services

Integra



"Ever-Increasing Demand for Oil and Gas to Fuel the Market"



The global directional drilling services market growth is premised on rapid economic development worldwide, which is expected to drive up the demand for hydrocarbons at an exponential rate. This trend will particularly be seen in the developing countries of Asia and Africa that are energy-starved. Countries like India are looking to cut down their oil import bills and are now aggressively exploring hydrocarbon reserves within their territorial and marine boundaries. Since directional drilling methods are highly accurate, they result in decreasing extraction costs, increase efficiency, and allow for greater profits. These factors can significantly boost the global directional drilling services market revenue till 2026. Moreover, increased shale gas production and tapping of unexplored oil reserves have been made possible through the adoption of directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques.



Regional Analysis for Directional Drilling Services Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for Directional Drilling Services Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Directional Drilling Services Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Directional Drilling Services Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion