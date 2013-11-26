Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Will Grow at CAGR of 54.64% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market to grow at a CAGR of 54.64 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for flexibility of cloud-based disaster recovery services. The Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market has also been witnessing the demand for hybrid cloud disaster recovery services from SMEs. However, the lack of proper checks on backup data due to increasing dependence on cloud computing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, CA Inc., Geminare Inc., IBM Corp., and SunGard Data Systems Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Allsteam Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., CommVault Systems Inc., CenturyLink Inc., EVault Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Inc., and Terremark Worldwide Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Report -



Global Disaster Recovery Services Market 2012-2016



Global Disaster Recovery Services market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-disaster-recovery-services-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 11.18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of natural disasters in the past few years. The Global Disaster Recovery Services market has also been witnessing SMEs as the forerunners of hybrid cloud disaster recovery usage. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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