Global Display Driver IC Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Global Display Driver market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 8.22 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this decline is the growing popularity of LED display panels. The Global Display Driver market has also been witnessing an increase in portable display devices. However, the high inventories of flat panel displays are acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Display Driver Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Display Driver market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for Display Driver ICs.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., and Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Lusem, Sharp, Raydium, Ilitek, and Orise.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

