"Global Display Market (2012 - 2017) by Technology [E-Paper, OLED, LED, LCD, DLP, Lcos, Plasma], TYPE [Conventional, Flexible, Transparent, 3D], Applications & Geography" - New Market Report

New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Display Market (2012 - 2017) By Technology [E-Paper, OLED, LED, LCD, DLP, Lcos, Plasma], TYPE [Conventional, Flexible, Transparent, 3D], Applications & Geography"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Global display report primarily deals with different display technologies and display types currently operational in the world and their future trends 5 years from now, i.e. from 2012 to 2017.
The report entails the market analysis and forecasts related to global display technology, types, and its applications. It also highlights various display technologies like OLED, LCoS, LCD, E-paper, etc. with an overview of their growth potential in the next five years. The display types analyzed in the report are conventional displays, flexible, transparent, and 3D displays. Among these, the market trends for flexible display is visualized as one of the most promising display type of the future for years to come; followed by 3D display type due to its high demand in healthcare application market.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the global display market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. It also profiles the major companies that are active in the field of manufacturing display technologies and types; along with their product offerings, strategy, financial details, developments, and competitive landscape. The report also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the global display industry.
The market is segmented into four major geographical regions; namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The current and future trends for each region have been analyzed in this report. Porter's five force model analysis, market share of major players, and competitive landscaping are also included in the report. This report also analyzes the pricing trends of the display market in detail.
The global display applications' market is expected to reach $164.244 billion by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 3.1% from 2012 to 2017. North America leads the overall global display market, with the U.S. contributing for the largest percentage share. Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world (ROW) follow it.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global display market; based on technology, type, applications, and geography; it also covers the forecasted revenue of global display market. This report does provide the details on various applications of global display market.
On the basis of technology
Global display market is mainly categorized into OLED, TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, LED, E-Ink, DLP, LCoS, and Plasma display technologies. While E-Ink is basically used in tablets and e-readers based display products, LCoS and DLP are used for projection-based displays and rest of the display technologies are commercially available in the form of consumer and home appliances.
