Global Display Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The global display market has shown remarkable progress in recent years and is also showing attractive market potential for the future. The market has a huge share in smartphones and related applications and is expected to be the major technology for TV, smartphones, and relevant applications. North America holds majority of the market share and is followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions.



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The global display market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of types into: flexible, transparent, 3D and conventional, on the basis of technology into: OLED, LCD, LED, e-Paper, Lcos, DLP, and Plasma. It is also segmented by applications into home appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer appliances, and others. The market can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The global display market is driven by factors such as the growing consumer goods industry and improved image quality. The declining prices, the emerging gaming industry, and 3D cinema will also act as drivers for the global display market. Some of the factors holding back the growth of the display market are growing manufacturing challenges and the rising competition in technologies. The penetration in multiple applications will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of this market.



Some of the major players in this industry are AU Optronics, Atmel Corporation, Epson, GE, Kent Displays, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Dupont Display, Sharp Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Cambridge Display Technology Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, LG Display Co. Ltd., and NEC Display Solutions.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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