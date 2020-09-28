Global Disposable Latex Gloves Market Size Study, by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Disposable Latex Gloves Market:



Executive Summary



Latex is an organic material that is separated from flowering plants. This can also be made unnaturally by polymerizing a monomer as a styrene, which is blended by surfactants. These materials are typically used for the manufacture of latex gloves for surgical and physical inspection. These gloves are frequently used in healthcare practices and it has a common application among medical professionals. Latex gloves are also biodegradable and have a high tactile sensitivity and elasticity. They also offer comfort to the healthcare professionals for improving their work efficiency and competence. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been strengthening the demand for industrial hand gloves, as the government is mandating the usage of disinfectant and hygienic products, as a preventive measure for COVID-19 spreading, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of the market spaces. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rise in cases of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, along with an increase in the number of surgeries are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 30th June 2020, the global number of COVID-19 cases was estimated at around 10 million, representing an increase from 1 million on 1st April 2020. Therefore, this factor is positively influencing the demand for disposable latex gloves in the recent year. However, the availability of local and inexpensive gloves is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5633398-global-disposable-latex-gloves-market-size-study-by



The regional analysis of the global Disposable Latex Gloves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in the healthcare & food industry, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as establishing a new reform involving the safety of workers and the growing automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Hand Gloves market across the European region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.

Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

Braun Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

GPC Medical Ltd.

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Lenora Gloves Pvt. Ltd.

MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

RFB Latex Ltd

Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product Type:

Sterile

Non-Sterile



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Off-line



By Application:

Surgical

Medical

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Disposable Latex Gloves Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Continuous…



For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5633398-global-disposable-latex-gloves-market-size-study-by



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



CONTACT US:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



www.wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)