Global Distributed Control System Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Distributed Control System market to grow at a CAGR of 3.73 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for DCS solutions in the Power industry. The Global Distributed Control System market has also been witnessing the emergence of open-source DCS solutions. However, the declining price of DCS solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Distributed Control System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distributed Control System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Invensys plc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Metso Corp., Omron Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Control Systems International Inc., and Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147887

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147888