Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market to grow at a CAGR of 19.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the quality of protection. The Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based offerings. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space are Arbor Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Neustar Inc., and Radware Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AT&T Inc., British Telecom, Corero Network Security plc, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies, NSFOCUS Information Technology Co. Ltd., Orange Business Solutions, Prolexic Technologies Inc., RioRey Inc., Savvis-CenturyLink, Verisign Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Arbor Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Neustar Inc., Radware Ltd., AT&T Inc., British Telecom, Corero Network Security plc, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies, NSFOCUS Information Technology Co. Ltd., Orange Business Solutions, Prolexic Technologies Inc., RioRey Inc., Savvis-CenturyLink, Verisign Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143466/global-distributed-denial-of-service-ddos-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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