Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market to grow at a CAGR of 19.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the quality of protection. The Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based offerings. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Browse Full TOC and Download Copy of This Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-distributed-denial-of-service-ddos-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Prevention market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space are Arbor Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Neustar Inc., and Radware Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AT&T Inc., British Telecom, Corero Network Security plc, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies, NSFOCUS Information Technology Co. Ltd., Orange Business Solutions, Prolexic Technologies Inc., RioRey Inc., Savvis-CenturyLink, Verisign Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Description

6.1 Introduction to DDoS

6.2 Types of DDoS Attacks

6.2.1 UDP Flood

6.2.2 SYN Flood

6.2.3 Ping of Death

6.2.4 Reflected Attack

6.2.5 Peer-to-Peer Attacks

6.2.6 Nuke

6.2.7 Slowloris

6.2.8 Degradation of Service Attacks

6.2.9 Unintentional DDoS

6.2.1 Application Level Attacks

6.2.11 Multi-Vector Attacks

6.2.12 Zero Day DDoS

6.3 Industries Affected by DDoS Attacks

6.3.1 Enterprises

6.3.2 Commerce

6.4 Major Countries for Origin of DDoS Attacks

6.5 Mitigation of DDoS Attacks

6.5.1 On-premise

6.5.2 Cloud

6.5.3 Hybrid

6.6 DDoS Attack Protections Products



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global DDoS Prevention Market Segmentation

7.3.1 Global DDoS Prevention Products Market

7.3.2 Global DDoS Prevention Services Market

7.4 Five Forces Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global DDoS Prevention Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

8.2 DDoS Prevention Market in the Americas

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 DDoS Prevention Market in the EMEA Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 DDoS Prevention Market in the APAC Region

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



Related Report -



Global Distributed Control System Market 2011-2015



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-distributed-control-system-market-2011-2015-report.html



Global Distributed Control System market to grow at a CAGR of 3.73 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for DCS solutions in the Power industry. The Global Distributed Control System market has also been witnessing the emergence of open-source DCS solutions. However, the declining price of DCS solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Distributed Control System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distributed Control System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/