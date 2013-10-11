Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Distributed Energy Generation Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 20.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing occurrence of power blackouts. The Global Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market has also been witnessing the acceleration of distributed energy resources and a rise in power demand. However, the high implementation cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Distributed Energy Generation Technologies Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ballard Power Systems Inc., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Energy LLC, Ingersoll-Rand plc, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., UTC Power LLC, and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ALM Turbine Inc., Ampair Energy Ltd., Bergey Windpower Co.Inc., Canyon Industries Inc., Capstone Turbine Corp., Cargo & Kraft Turbin Sverige AB, Cellkraft AB, Conergy AG, Cummins Power Generation Inc., Deutz AG, Electrochem Inc., Fortis Wind Energy B.V., Fuchun Industry Development Co. Ltd., Generac Power Systems Inc., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Gugler Water Turbines GmbH, BP Solar International Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Kohler Power Systems, MTI MicroFuel Cells Inc., NexTech Materials Ltd., Powerzinc Electric Inc., Solar Turbines Inc., Ansaldo Energia s.p.a, Wartsila Corp., and Wilson Solarpower Corp..



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143709/global-distributed-energy-generation-market-2012-2016.html

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