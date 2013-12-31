Global Distribution Automation Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 8.67% by 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Global Distribution Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize distribution loss. The Global Distribution Automation market has also been witnessing the increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Distribution Automation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Distribution Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, and Siemens AG.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Acme Electric Corp., Alstom SA, C&S Electric Ltd., GE Co., Havells Group, and IMP Power Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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