Global Distribution Management Systems Market Is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 4.28%, 2014-2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Global Distribution Management Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in occurrence of power blackouts. The Global Distribution Management Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in the adoption of various distribution automation technologies. However, the lack of familiarity with advanced technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Distribution Management Systems Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, Asia and other regions; it also covers the Global Distribution Management Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Group, Alstom SA, GE Energy LLC, and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture PLC, Ambient Corp., Eaton Corp. PLC, CURRENT Group LLC, Efacec Advanced Control Systems, Inc., EnerNex Corp., GRIDiant Corp., Landis+Gyr AG, Open Systems International, Inc., Oracle Corp., RuggedCom Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens Energy Inc., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Space-Time Insight Inc., and Tollgrade Communications Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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