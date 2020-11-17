Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global district heating market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other district heating market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the District Heating Market Research Report:



NRG Energy

Fortum

Engie

Vattenfall

Alfa Laval

Korea District Heating Corporation

Radet

Danfoss

Metropolitan

SSE Enterprise

Veolia

Statkraft

Goteborg Energi

Dortmund cogeneration plant (RWE AG)

Keppel DHCS

"Key players are expected to raise awareness



About the benefits of installing a district heating system. This in response is anticipated to boost the global market and fuel demand for district heating system, pipe, and other equipment." Said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.



"Entry of New Players to Facilitate Frequent Development of New Technology"



The global district heating market is expanding and witnessing the entry of new players. The competition among the players is increasing and leading in the development of an advanced district heating system. Key market players are adopting industry-leading strategies to strengthen their market position.



Analysis by Market Segmentation:



By Heat Source

By Plant Type

By Application

By Geography

Regional Analysis for District Heating Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



