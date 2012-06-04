Global Diversified Managed Fund - Open for All Investors

Melbourne, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Swiss Private Capital LTD is a company based in Dubai. They operate throughout the world and have branches in New York, Frankfurt and Geneva. The company works to cope with the challenges of globalization. They are offering a private fund to institutional and private clients.



In order to assist the professionalism, a team of financial experts are providing the required service. They are focusing their attention on the individuals needs in order to fulfill the needs of each client.



Swiss Private Capital has put their passion to work in order to supply the services individuals are looking for. They offer individuals customized services. The company products are high quality and their philosophy has been based on four principles. Risk limitation, liquidity, diversification and flexibility are the four principles.



They take pride in their SPC Global Fund. There are various specifications of this fund. Among them are 24/7 online access, segregated account, able to make withdrawals at anytime, no minimum investment period, no management fee, no country restrictions, account setup in 48 hours and most of all, it is free of charge.



Swiss Private Capital is able to offer good conditions with conservative risk management and yield returns that are above market benchmarks. Their performance obviously indicates their results. Since March of 2008, their SPC Global Fund has never missed a payout. The global fund yields over three percent every month and it has never had a negative yearly return.



The companies team is constantly striving for top of the line performance so that they can create a better investment scenario for the clients. If the client would like to express their happiness in a testimonial, it is possible to create an audio file, write an email or make a video and send it to Swiss Private Capital. They will share the file on their website so that everyone can see just how good their services are.



About Swiss Private Capital

All the information about the company can be found at their website, www.swiss-private.com.



For more information, feel free to contact Chris George via email at info@swiss-private.com or by phone at +1 800 666 0020.