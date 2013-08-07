Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 20.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant advancements witnessed in R&D divisions. The Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market has also been witnessing an increasing number of DNA sequencing projects. However, difficulties faced by small vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Roche Holding AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 23andMe Inc., Accelrys Inc., AltheaDx Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., Asuragen Inc., Base4 Innovation Ltd., BGI, Biomatters Ltd., BioNano Genomics Inc., Biotique Systems Inc., Danaher Corp., DNA Electronics Ltd., DNAnexus Inc., DNASTAR Inc., DNAVision SA, Eurofins Scientific SA, Fluidigm Corp., Foundation Medicine Inc., GATC Biotech AG, GE Healthcare Ltd., GenapSys Inc., Genia Corp., Genomatix Software GmbH, GenomeQuest Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Good Start Genetics Inc., HelicosBioSciences Corp., IBM Corp., IntegenX Inc., Knome Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Macrogen Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., RainDance Technologies Inc., Sequenom Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Source BioScience plc, TheragenEtex Co. Ltd., Transgenomic Inc., and Trovagene Inc..

