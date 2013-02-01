Global DNA Sequencing Products Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global DNA Sequencing Products market to grow at a CAGR of 18.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of whole genome sequencing. The Global DNA Sequencing Products market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of DNA sequencing projects. However, the low adoption of genomic technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global DNA Sequencing Products Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DNA Sequencing Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Genia Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Knome Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and RainDance Technologies Inc.



