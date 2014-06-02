Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global DNA Vaccine Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The global market for DNA vaccines is currently recording significant growth rates owing to the lesser side effects, ease of development, lesser cost and continued development in biotechnology arena. At present, not even a single DNA vaccine has been approved for human beings. However, around 100 products are under clinical trial for treating diseases like HIV infection, cancer and other infectious diseases. With regards to animal health, there are three DNA vaccines which have been approved. The first vaccine against West Nile Virus to be used in horses was approved in 2005.



Global DNA Vaccine Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various DNA Vaccines being developed for the treatment of multiple diseases. Research report covers all the DNA Vaccines being developed in various development phases. Each DNA Vaccine profiles include detailed information like: Originator, Owner, Collaborator, Technology Provider, Licensee, Development Phase, Development Indications, Mechanism of Action, Country of Development and detailed analysis on the development process.



This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the DNA vaccine market based upon development process. Following parameters for each DNA Vaccine profile in development phase are covered in Global DNA Vaccine Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Breakup of DNA Vaccine Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 2



Preclinical: 25



Phase-I: 24



Phase-I/II: 6



Phase-II: 9



Phase-II/III: 1



Phase-III: 2



Discontinued: 31



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156602/global-dna-vaccine-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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