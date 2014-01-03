Global Document Capture Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.65% by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Global Document Capture Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.65 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for regulatory compliance. The Global Document Capture Software market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based document capture software.



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Global Document Capture Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Document Capture Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMC Corp., Kofax plc, and Nuance Communications Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABBYY Software, Adobe Systems, Canon Inc., Capsys Corp., DocuLex Inc., Hyland Software Inc., IBM Corp., Kodak Company, KnowledgeLake Inc., Notable Solutions Inc., Omtool Ltd., Oracle Corp., Outback Imaging Pty Itd, Perceptive Software, ReadSoft Inc., and Xerox Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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