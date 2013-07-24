Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Document Management Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Document Management Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.98 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for effective corporate information management. The market has also been witnessing increased adoption of Document Management Systems in Small and Medium-sized enterprises. However, data security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Document Management Systems Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Document Management Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and OpenText Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alfresco Software Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, Hyland Software, Inc., Oracle Corp., SpringCM Inc., and Xerox Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



