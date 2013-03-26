Global Double-Clutch Transmission Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Double-clutch Transmission System market to grow at a CAGR of 22.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapidly increasing demand for double-clutch transmission systems in gasoline vehicles. The Global Double-clutch Transmission System market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of dry double-clutch transmission systems. However, the increasing popularity of continuously variable transmission systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Double-clutch Transmission System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Double-clutch Transmission System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are GETRAG Corporate Group, Borg Warner Inc., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fiat Powertrain Technologies, LuK Clutch Systems LLC, and Ricardo plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



