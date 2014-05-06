Global Drill Bit Market - Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Drill Bit Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.A drill bit is a cutting device that is attached at the end of a drill string. It is used to create cylindrical holes majorly of circular cross section. Drill bit is hollow and has jets to allow for the expulsion of the drilling fluid. They are manufactured using various materials, with steel and tungsten carbide being the common material used.



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Drill bits comes in many sizes and have various uses. Most common type of drill bits used in the industry are Steel tooth Rotary bits. Diamond compact bits are stronger than the steel bits and uses synthetic diamonds. Diamond bits can drill extremely hard surfaces as industrial diamonds are implanted in them. In order to increase the life of a drill bit various types of coatings are carried out such as Black oxide, Titanium nitride, Titanium aluminum nitride, Titanium carbon nitride and Zirconium nitride. Coating provides heat resistance and lubricity to the drill bits as well as acts as corrosion resistant. Some of the major drivers of the drill bit market are increase in number of construction projects and increased investments in drilling. However, high cost of the metal used in the making of drill bit can hinder the growth of the drill bit market.



Some of the key players in the manufacturing of drill bits are Atlas Copco Secoroc AB, Cangzhou Great Drill Co. Ltd, Baker Hughes Inc, Champion Cutting Tool Corporation, Driltec LLC, Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment Co. Ltd, Haliburton Company, NewTech Drilling Products LLC, Irwin Industrial Tool Company, Rock River Tool Inc, and Varel International Inc among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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