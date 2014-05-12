Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Drilling Waste Management

Drilling waste management helps reduce the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling. Drilling waste management focuses on both environmental protection and cost-effectiveness by recycling the usable waste from drilling. The first step of drilling waste management is to separate solid waste from drilling fluids. After the solid waste has been removed from drilling fluids then a variety of technologies and practices can be used to manage the waste generated from drilling.

Analysts forecast the Global Drilling Waste Management market will grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Drilling Waste Management market can be segmented into three service types: Solid Control Services; Containment and Handling; and Treatment, Recycling, Recovery, and Disposal.

Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Drilling Waste Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key Vendors

Baker Hughes Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Scomi Group Bhd

Weatherford International Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Augean plc

Derrick Corp.

GN Solids Control Co. Ltd.

Imdex Ltd.

Kosun Group

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Newalta Corp.

Ridgeline Energy Services Inc.

Secure Energy Services Inc.

Soiltech AS

Soli-Bond Inc.

Specialty Drilling Fluids Ltd.

Step Oil Tools LLC

Tervita Corp.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Environmental Concerns.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Operational Challenges.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Rapid Technological Advancements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Scomi Group Bhd, Weatherford International Ltd., Augean plc, Derrick Corp., GN Solids Control Co. Ltd., Imdex Ltd., Kosun Group, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Newalta Corp., Ridgeline Energy Services Inc., Secure Energy Services Inc., Soiltech AS, Soli-Bond Inc., Specialty Drilling Fluids Ltd., Step Oil Tools LLC, Tervita Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154140/global-drilling-waste-management-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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