Global Drilling Waste Management Market (Oil & Gas) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Drilling Waste Management Market helps reduce the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling. Drilling waste management focuses on both environmental protection and cost-effectiveness by recycling the usable waste from drilling. The first step of drilling waste management is to separate solid waste from drilling fluids. After the solid waste has been removed from drilling fluids then a variety of technologies and practices can be used to manage the waste generated from drilling.



Analysts forecast the Global Drilling Waste Management market will grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Drilling Waste Management market can be segmented into three service types: Solid Control Services; Containment and Handling; and Treatment, Recycling, Recovery, and Disposal.



Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Drilling Waste Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Key Vendors

- Baker Hughes Inc.

- Halliburton Co.

- Schlumberger Ltd.

- Scomi Group Bhd

- Weatherford International Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Augean plc

- Derrick Corp.

- GN Solids Control Co. Ltd.

- Imdex Ltd.

- Kosun Group

- National Oilwell Varco Inc.

- Newalta Corp.

- Ridgeline Energy Services Inc.

- Secure Energy Services Inc.

- Soiltech AS

- Soli-Bond Inc.

- Specialty Drilling Fluids Ltd.

- Step Oil Tools LLC

- Tervita Corp.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Environmental Concerns.



Key Market Challenge

- Operational Challenges.



Key Market Trend

- Rapid Technological Advancements.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?