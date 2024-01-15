Global Drip Irrigation Market Trends and Growth Predictions

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- According to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets, the drip irrigation market size is poised to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2027, reflecting a substantial CAGR of 9.8% from an estimated value of USD 5.2 billion in 2022. Drip irrigation is gaining popularity among growers due to its efficiency in delivering water precisely to plant roots, minimizing waste caused by wind, runoff, overspray, and evaporation. Drip systems are reported to use 20%-50% less water compared to traditional sprinkler systems. Furthermore, these systems offer the added advantage of efficiently distributing fertilizers, reducing labor expenses, and minimizing workforce exposure to chemicals.



Key Findings:



Vegetable Crops Segment Holds Significant Market Share:



The vegetable crops segment is anticipated to be the second-largest market in the drip irrigation sector in 2022. Drip irrigation proves crucial for vegetable crops, ensuring uniform moisture levels in the active root zone, thereby preventing plant stress during critical growth stages. The Asia Pacific region, with a focus on crops like potatoes, cabbages, and onions, is witnessing increased adoption of drip irrigation systems, driven by government initiatives to reduce water withdrawal rates and advancements in drip line technologies.



Emitters/Drippers Segment Displays Strong Growth:



The emitters/drippers segment is projected to exhibit a noteworthy growth rate. These components, responsible for maintaining a uniform low flow rate, play a pivotal role in drip irrigation systems. The demand for microirrigation equipment, particularly in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations, is expected to drive the market for emitters/drippers.



Surface Drip Irrigation Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Application:



The surface segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the drip irrigation market. The appeal lies in the low installation and maintenance costs associated with surface drip irrigation systems. Particularly suitable for flat land slopes and medium-to-fine textured soil types, surface equipment offers advantages such as resistance to sloping patterns, ease of emitter clog detection, and increased efficiency.



Inline Emitters Gain Traction:



Inline emitters, attached to the lateral's inner wall with equal spacing, emerge as the fastest-growing emitter type. With enhanced resistance against clogging and suitability for both subsurface and surface irrigation, inline emitters contribute to improved efficiency and compatibility with fertigation practices.



Asia Pacific Leads Market Growth:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region for the drip irrigation market in 2022. The region's agricultural focus on commercial crops, coupled with modernization in irrigation management infrastructure, technological advancements, and government subsidies, drives the market's growth. The rising demand for agricultural produce due to a growing population further contributes to the region's dominance in the drip irrigation market.



The report also highlights key players in the industry, including Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Rivulis, Hunter Industries Inc., Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., and Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.



