Global DRM Market to Witness Robust Growth

Global DRM Market is going through an interesting phase, offering immense opportunities for players involved in the business. Although, the market is facing challenges due to consumer's rejection resulting in increase in DRM free content, the market is expected to sustain high growth momentum in coming years with increase of its application in various new sectors such as healthcare and education. According to our new research report, "Digital Rights Management Market Forecast to 2017", with the increase of the above new application areas, the DRM market, which estimated to US$ 980 Million in 2012, is slated to grow at a CAGR of 25% during 2013-2017. The robust growth in revenue is also being driven by the growing demand for cloud computing and mobile content industry.



The report, “Digital Rights Management Market Forecast to 2017”, which is spread over 65 pages, covers extensive research and thorough analysis of the DRM market across the globe. It also presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global DRM industry, including the current and future market size and its application in various sectors. It includes DRM application in mobile content, music, healthcare, educational, software and financial sector.



Further, the research has also included regional analysis of DRM market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major DRM markets. Also, the report features industry restraints which are affecting the growth of DRM worldwide.



Moreover, our study also looks into the competitive landscape including business overview, key financials and developments. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



- Rising Revenue from Premium Content and Data Traffic

- Booming Digital Media Sector Propelling Global DRM Market

- Rising Demand from European Market to Drive DRM Market Growth

- DRM application in Mobile Content Industry to Dominate the Global DRM market



