Global Drug - Device Combination Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Drug-device combination refers to the combination of drug or biologic with a medical device. Drug-device combination products are emerging as a preferred choice owing to enhanced clinical outcomes as compared to treatment with individual components. Presently, most of the medical industries are completely adopting the drug-device combination products owing to its growing popularity. Moreover, the combination is gaining marketing approval from the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities across the globe.



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Drug-device combination products market is poised to show an impressive growth with growing demand for treatment of only targeted area. Similarly, need for faster healing and growing incidences of infections associated with medical devices are also positively impacting the market growth. Drug-device combination products market is segmented on the basis of products, technology and applications. The product segment includes products such as drug eluting stents, bone graft substitutes, antimicrobial catheter, insulin pumps, transdermal patches, photodynamic therapy, advanced wound care products, closed loop glucose monitor and others. The technology segment comprises of bone graft substitutes-synthetic bone graft substitute, bone morphogenic proteins and demineralised bone matrix. Drug-Device combination products cater to application areas such as cancer treatment, bone treatment, skin care treatment, cardiovascular treatment, antimicrobial applications, urological treatment and others. The anti-effective or antimicrobial coating on catheters or bone cements allows the device to perform its function for a longer period of time. The enhanced efficiency of the combination products also increases the functional life of inserted implants.



Globally North America accounts for the largest share followed by European market. The respective geographies are driven by factors such as increasing elderly population and technological advancements in medical sciences. Moreover, advancements in the field of biotechnology that enables new product development are also favoring the growth of the market.



Drug-device combination products market is witnessing an intense competition among the players owing to its increasing demand. Major players engaged in the manufacturing of these combination products are Acrymed, Inc., Arrow International, Medtronic, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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