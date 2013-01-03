Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Drug-eluting Stents market to reach US$6,278 million by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The Global Drug-eluting Stents market has also been witnessing the use of bifurcated self-expanding coronary stents. However, the decline in the average selling price of drug-eluting stents could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Drug-eluting Stents Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the key leading countries and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Allvivo Vascular Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Bayer MaterialScience, Biocompatibles Ltd., Biosensors International Ltd., Biotronik KG, Blue Medical, Cardiomind, Cook Medical Inc., Devax Inc., Endovasc Inc., Goodman Co. Ltd., InnoCore Technologies BV, Invatec, Lepu Medical Technology, MIV Therapeutics Inc., PolyBioMed, Reva Medical Inc., Stentys SA, SurModics Inc., Translumina GmbH, X-Cell Medical Inc. and Xtent Inc.



