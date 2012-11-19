Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.55 percent over the period 2011-2015 One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is that companies are adopting DOA testing in their workplace policies. The Global DOA Testing market has also been witnessing the trend of the availability of rapid home DOA testing kits. However, the fragmented nature of the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DOA Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Beckman Coulter Inc., Roche Diagnostic Corp., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostic Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MEDTOX Scientific Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alere Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



