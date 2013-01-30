Global DSL Modem Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global DSL Modem market to grow at a CAGR of 3.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of infrastructure. The Global DSL Modem market has also been witnessing developments in VDSL bonding technology. However, the growing adoption of wireless networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-dsl-modem-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global DSL Modem Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DSL Modem market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., Alcatel-Lucent SA, and ADTRAN Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., ZyXEL Communications Corp., Ericsson Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Mobility Inc., D-Link Corp., and Netgear Inc.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160205



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.

Latest Reports :



Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160190



Global Internet of Things Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160193