Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's Market Research Report analysts forecast the Global DSL Modem market to grow at a CAGR of 3.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of infrastructure. The Global DSL Modem market has also been witnessing developments in VDSL bonding technology. However, the growing adoption of wireless networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global DSL Modem Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DSL Modem market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., Alcatel-Lucent SA, and ADTRAN Inc.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-dsl-modem-market-2012-2016-report.html



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., ZyXEL Communications Corp., Ericsson Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Mobility Inc., D-Link Corp., and Netgear Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Request a Sample @ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=160205



For More Information Kindly Contact:



Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.kr