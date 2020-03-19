Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Saint-Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- This report analyzes and forecasts the ductile iron pipes market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (Thousand Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ductile iron pipes market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ductile iron pipes during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the ductile iron pipes market at the global level.



The ductile iron pipes market was valued at about US$ 4,600 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast year 2019-2026.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ductile iron pipes market. The Porter's Five Forces model for the ductile iron pipes market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein diameter and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global ductile iron pipes market by segmenting it in terms of diameter and application. Segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for ductile iron pipes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for ductile iron pipes in individual diameter and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global ductile iron pipes market are Saint-Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG, Electrosteel Steels Ltd., McWane, Inc., Kubota Corporation, and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Segment by Key players:

- Saint-Gobain PAM

- Jindal SAW Ltd

- Tata Metaliks

- U.S. Pipe

- Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG

- Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

- McWane, Inc.

- Kubota Corporation

- Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- DN 80 - DN 300

- DN 350 - DN 600

- DN 700 - DN 1000

- DN 1200 - DN 2000

- DN 2200 & Above



Segment by Application:

- Drinking Water Distribution

- Wastewater

- Irrigation

- Mining

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Ductile Iron Pipe Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast

4.5.1. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Ductile Iron Pipe Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



